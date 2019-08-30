What options does Aphiwe Dyantyi have?
Springboks and Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi faces a four-year ban after he tested positive for steroids.
The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) had informed him that a banned substance was detected in a sample collected last month.
Dyantyi has now been formally charged with a doping offence.
Can Dyantyi appeal the ban?
John Maytham speaks to Sports Science Institute of South Africa scientist Dr Ross Tucker.
He has options and one is to challenge the validity of both tests.Dr Ross Tucker, Scientist - Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Option two is claim that he did, in fact, he did have these three drugs in his system but they got there through inadvertent use. This seems to me to be the common explanation.Dr Ross Tucker, Scientist - Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
