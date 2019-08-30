[LISTEN] Meet the woman selected to curate the Maropeng Visitor Centre museum
Archaeologist and biological anthropology PhD candidate Keneiloe Molopyane has been appointed as the new curator of the museum at the Maropeng Visitor Centre.
Molopyane has just submitted her PhD thesis, which explores the subject of antemortem trauma, the bone trauma you experience while you are alive.
I was studying the fracture patterns that we see in bone, so I could associate what accident caused that fracture.Keneiloe Molopyane, Archaeologist and biological anthropology PhD candidate
Speaking on her field of work and what inspired her interest in archaeology, Molopanye says it started when she was six years old.
The Adventures of Tin Tin was actually on the TV and one episode, in particular, was Cigars and the Pharaoh. In that episode, he was going through Egypt and taking on an archaeological spin in that episode and that really captured my mind.Keneiloe Molopyane, Archaeologist and biological anthropology PhD candidate
She says her parents played a huge role in her career pursuit.
My dad is a bit of an adventurer, we would always go on hikes together and he would take 50 pictures of one tree and now it is the other way round. My mom was more of the academic one so she bought me a lot of books to read and she would take me to museums.Keneiloe Molopyane, Archaeologist and biological anthropology PhD candidate
Molopyane says there is a lot to learn from the past.
As humans, we have not been around for a very long time, there is so much to learn from our past to help us make it through another thousand years. If we learn from past environments perhaps we could save ourselves.Keneiloe Molopyane, Archaeologist and biological anthropology PhD candidate
Picture courtesy of Dirk van Rooyen from the Wits Exploration Crew
Click on the link below to hear her story...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Meet the woman selected to curate the Maropeng Visitor Centre museum
