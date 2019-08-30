Student Sponsorship Programme seeks grade six pupils for scholarships

The Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) is looking for grade six learners from low-income homes who have achieved 70% and above in maths, science and English.

The SSP is on the lookout for such children to offer a scholarship for five years to attend one of SSP's partner schools.

John Maytham speaks to SSP academic head Taulani Mudau for more.

We have a partner school in Somerset, Somerset College. We have boarding arrangements. Taulani Mudau, Academic head - Student Sponsorship Programme

They have to come from a low-income family because we want to give an opportunity to those who cannot afford to take themselves to good or top-performing schools. The household income must not exceed R20,000 a month. Taulani Mudau, Academic head - Student Sponsorship Programme

We also want scholars who are active in sport, who are community-engaged and also display leadership potential. So we want an allrounder because our programme is to develop future leaders. Taulani Mudau, Academic head - Student Sponsorship Programme

The closing date is 31 August 2019. Visit www.ssp.org.za or email contact @ssp.org.za.

The selection process takes about 10 months. When the applicants have met the primary criteria, which is the marks and the income, we invite them for an [English and maths] entrance exam, based on critical thinking skills. We also have a phase where we test their IQ and EQ all the way to camp, so along those phases, we cut them down. Taulani Mudau, Academic head - Student Sponsorship Programme

Per child per year, we budget about R100,000, obviously over five years it would be R500,000 per child. That includes tuition, sports gear, stationery, textbooks and other excursions. Taulani Mudau, Academic head - Student Sponsorship Programme

Listen below for more...