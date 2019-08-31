#NoApologyForMySuccess - celebrating SA's sportswomen
South African sportswomen have been marking their mark at international events this year and Saturday sees the recognition of women's sporting achievements at the prestigious GSport Awards ceremony taking place in Gauteng.
Broadcaster and GSport founder Kass Naidoo says South Africa has reached the point of no return in terms of supporting women after years of excuses.
Now we're in 2019 celebrating 25 years of democracy in sport and we say, well, this is the year to use to gain momentum for women sports to move forward, because it's time to turn professional. We can't just have good PR campaigns, we've got to start putting our athletes first.Kass Naidoo, Founder - GSport
Yes, says Naidoo, the glitzy GSport awards ceremony is an opportunity to dress up for the red carpet, but its significance is that it allows women to own their success.
There are great women coming through in women's sport that we owe an opportunity to celebrate.Kass Naidoo, Founder - GSport
To own your success as a woman is a really tough thing to do and when you're not earning a monthly salary how do you get onto the GSport stage and feel as though you're worthy.Kass Naidoo, Founder - GSport
It's Momentum gsport Awards day!
That is the campaign this year, #NoApologyForMySuccess - can you come up on stage and own your moment?Kass Naidoo, Founder - GSport
The Momentum GSport Awards ceremony kicks off at 6pm.
🎥 LIVE STREAM 🎥
The 2019 @PeoplesMomentum GSport Awards are here.
We join sports royalty & raise the profile of SA women in sport by giving you the LIVE stream on @gsport4girls YouTube channel @VV_Productions FB page aswell as @vvsportsradio
Streaming will start at 6pm CAT. pic.twitter.com/mQ4hlUvylw
Listen to the conversation with Naidoo here:
