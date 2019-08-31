[LISTEN] Liz Letsoala on her journey as a young entrepreneur

Liz Letsoalo took a "leap of faith" when she recently left her high-flying corporate career to devote herself full-time to her start-up, Masodi Organics.

The online beauty shop sells hair and skin care products made from natural ingredients.

Letsoalo says although going solo was scary at first, after three weeks she is finding her rhythm.

It was scary - where am I going to get the income, who is going to back me, it was really like jumping off a cliff... Now I know what my days look like, I know I can trust myself to actually be the captain of this Masodi Organics ship. Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

The entrepreneur put her plan into action a year ago, when she started mixing the products herself, in her garage.

She named her start-up after her mother, not only to honour Masodi but also because the meaning is fitting for beauty products made in Africa.

It could mean perfectionist or it could mean 'she who sees flaws' if you translate it directly. Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

She was the first female figure in my life that I recognised as a leader. Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

We also want to be perfectionist in an African way - a lot of the time beauty and perfection have had eurocentric standards. Can we not be African and dark, have coiled hair and be perfect? Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

She feels the additives used in cosmetics to make them last longer, are quite unnecessary.

The beauty of natural products is that it's not rocket science. The reason is because you just have to mix shea butter and a couple of essential oils and other oils, because essentially that's all that your body and your hair needs. Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

Why do I need a body butter that lasts for more than two years? Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

I think it's time we actually questioned the things we consume, to say, why do I use this? Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

Letsoala describes shea butter, extracted from the nut of the African shea tree, as a moisture weapon.

It's one of those things that really locks in moisture in the hair.... You wet your hair and then you slap some shea butter on top and it will lock it in. Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

It moisturises the skin in ways I've never seen before, really. Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

She says once you start using natural cosmetics, you realise that with mass market products, you were just being sold a dream.

Images from the Masodi Organics Facebook page

Listen to the conversation here:

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Liz Letsoala on her journey as a young entrepreneur