[WATCH] Theatre legend Pieter-Dirk Uys on '#HeTwo: Evita Exposed'

Will the real Evita Bezuidenhout please stand up?

Theatre legend Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham in studio to discuss his beloved alter ego's latest incarnation in #HeTwo: Evita Exposed, currently on at Cape Town's Theatre on the Bay.

Tannie Evita herself phones in to warn the satirist that if he goes too far, she'll start her own #UysMustFall.

But why Evita exposed, John asks.

Uys explains that the second half of the title was added after it came to light during the Johannesburg run that most people were not even aware of #MeToo.

It just started as #HeTwo, but I found after three weeks in Joburg very few people actually even knew what #MeToo was. Pieter-Dirk Uys, Satirist

Really! Really? John Maytham, CapeTalk host

I thought, let me give it a subtitle, then they think 'Is she naked?'. I think 'you're going to come to the show, that's for sure.' Pieter-Dirk Uys, Satirist

Uys reveals that, in fact, Tannie Evita at ten years older than himself, is still in pretty good physical shape although she would never literally expose herself in public.

She's got too much Dutch Reformed Church morality. Pieter-Dirk Uys, Satirist

John wants to know whether the use of the word exposed might mean the end for Evita Bezuidenhout in the sense that she'll be exposed for the fraud she might be? Uys responds by saying that every single performance is his first, and his last.

If I don't do it well I will be too ashamed to go back tomorrow. You've got to give 100% because your audience came. Pieter-Dirk Uys, Satirist

In this show, the satirist introduces what he calls the "new minefield of hashtags and hate speech", with Evita confronting him face-to-face for the first time ever.

She says, 'What do you think you're doing? You can't impersonate women, it's politically incorrect'. Pieter-Dirk Uys, Satirist

People have said to me, 'You can't do this, you can't do blacks'. But I'm doing Jacob Zuma, a corrupt South African politician. Pieter-Dirk Uys, Satirist

What happened to that word acting? Do you have to be a murderer to play a murderer? Pieter-Dirk Uys, Satirist

Ultimately, says Uys, the show makes the point that just because Evita doesn't exist, doesn't mean she isn't real.

#HeTwo: Evita Exposed is on at the Theatre on the Bay until 14 September. Tickets are available from Computicket.

Enjoy watching the interview below to hear more from Uys, and Tannie Evita herself: