VW's new T-Cross 'raises the bar' in compact SUV market
Motoring journalist Phuti Mpyane had the chance to drive Volkswagen's new T-Cross at its recent launch in Spain.
Two models will be launched in South Africa in September - the Comfortline starting at R334,600 and the Highline at R365,000. Further models will reach our shores in 2020.
Mpyane says the Polo-based T-Cross has comfort and safety covered.
It absolutely raises the bar in terms of driving comfort that we are used to in this segment... We want comfort, we want safety, it covers all of that.Phuti Mpyane, Motoring journalist
The T-Cross debuts the Volkswagen Connect dataplug, which sends vehicle data to the owner's smartphone.
You can integrate it with your smartphone. You can check on the car remotely with an app to see how much fuel do I have, what's the temperature...Phuti Mpyane, Motoring journalist
Images courtesy of Phuti Mpyane
For more on the T-Cross, take a listen:
