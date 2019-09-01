WC govt preparing to request SANDF deployment extension on Cape Flats
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says his team is busy with an assessment of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) deployment in the Cape Flats, which will probably lead to a formal request for an extension.
The army is set to withdraw from ten gang-riddled areas on 16 September in terms of its original three-month mandate.
We are busy with a document. Minister Albert Fritz and his department are putting an assessment together.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
Winde says he'd like to some operational changes in the event of an extension.
I want to see far more blitzes, I want to see far more permanency.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
They'll come through and be there for one or two hours and then leave again and the shooting seems to start up straight after that.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
Winde says they are busy with a range of interventions and highlights the Hanover Park "blitz project" which covers everything from improving street lighting and refuse removal to arranging community activities.
We must make sure that we try to create a normality.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
He says the draft provincial plan on safety is at an advanced stage and a meeting on 15 September will add the "final touches".
You will see that every single department in the provincial government is going to have some role in making this a safer province.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
Listen to the conversation with Winde here:
More from Africa
'An entire family and community are forever changed because of a single gunshot'
Adele Kirsten on GFSA's decision to personalise a campaign to ensure women killed by partners don't blur into impersonal numbers.Read More
UCT student wins African literature short story award
Lead SA: PhD candidate Resoketswe Manenzhe chats about her twin passions - writing and science.Read More
Pitfalls to avoid when investing in property market with a 'fixer upper'
Property expert Joseph Sakoneka advises seeking professional advice and prioritising location.Read More
The army can only buy time - analyst on extending SANDF's Cape Flats deployment
Military and defence expert Helmoed Heitman says the long-term solution to gangsterism has to be socio-economic.Read More
'The time has come for Botswana to realise its own potential'
Leader of Botswana's Alliance for Progressives unpacks the party's plans for the October elections.Read More
'Zimbabwe is paying R14m a week to Eskom to import some electricity'
Journalist Peta Thornycroft explains what day-to-day living is like, in the beleagured country.Read More
'SA has to become more efficient in managing its water resources'
The Future Water Institute's Dr Kevin Winter says the current spread of agriculture should be reviewed.Read More
MTN asks Nigeria to forgive its $1 billion fine
The South African telecoms giant has 58 million subscribers in Nigeria, says Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).Read More
I was not invited to Zimbabwe, I was born there - Evan Mawarire
Human rights defender Evan Mawarire says he never wanted the government of Zimbabwe toppled.Read More
Rwanda closes border to DRC as second Ebola death confirmed
Africa Report Southern Africa editor Crystal Orderson explains the outbreak in the densely populated city of Goma.Read More
More from Politics
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to the violence in Tembisa, Jeppestown, Malvern and surrounding areas.Read More