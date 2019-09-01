WC govt preparing to request SANDF deployment extension on Cape Flats

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says his team is busy with an assessment of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) deployment in the Cape Flats, which will probably lead to a formal request for an extension.

The army is set to withdraw from ten gang-riddled areas on 16 September in terms of its original three-month mandate.

We are busy with a document. Minister Albert Fritz and his department are putting an assessment together. Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

Winde says he'd like to some operational changes in the event of an extension.

I want to see far more blitzes, I want to see far more permanency. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

They'll come through and be there for one or two hours and then leave again and the shooting seems to start up straight after that. Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

Winde says they are busy with a range of interventions and highlights the Hanover Park "blitz project" which covers everything from improving street lighting and refuse removal to arranging community activities.

We must make sure that we try to create a normality. Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

He says the draft provincial plan on safety is at an advanced stage and a meeting on 15 September will add the "final touches".

You will see that every single department in the provincial government is going to have some role in making this a safer province. Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

