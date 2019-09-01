UCT student wins African literature short story award
“Engineering teaches precision; I apply that a lot in my writing. "
That's how Resoketswe Manenzhe explains her unusual twin career interests.
The PhD candidate in chemical engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT) was awarded the Writivism Short Story Prize 2019 in Kampala, Uganda, in August.
On Weekend Breakfast, she tells Africa Melane that she's had a love for science since her childhood, while her discovery of literature came as a high school student.
We used to analyse poems and it was interesting that how I viewed a line would be different to how my friend or teacher viewed it. I wondered if I could write something that in 50 years from now, students could be analysing.Resoketswe Manenzhe, UCT PhD student and award-winning writer
I thought, why can't I do both?Resoketswe Manenzhe, UCT PhD student and award-winning writer
Her winning Writivism entry, Maserumo, tells the story of a rural Limpopo community trying find the reasons for a series of unnatural deaths.
The award carries a cash prize, but what Manenzhe is most excited about is a one-month writing residency at Stellenbosch University.
I have all these ideas in my head and all these stories that I've written down, so it's going to be an incredible opportunity.Resoketswe Manenzhe, UCT PhD student and award-winning writer
Read Manenzhe's award-winning short story, published in the Munyori Literary Journal.
For more from this talented young student, click on the link below:
