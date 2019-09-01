The rise of the outdoor gym

Spring has officially arrived and it's the perfect time to get fit outdoors.

The BBC recently featured a story on outdoor gym equipment being produced in South Africa, which it says is transforming fitness by bringing gym to the masses.

702's Lee Kasumba speaks to journalist and producer David "Mr Active" Katz, who is excited about this growing trend.

It's fantastic - often going to a gym can be quite an expensive experience... This gives people an opportunity to use equipment in a public space and it doesn't cost them anything. David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer

He says because the equipment provided is usually for body weight exercise and outdoor gyms are also often close to play parks, it's perfect for people who want to train with their children.

Children shouldn't, until they at least hit puberty and a little bit after, be using heavy weights. David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer

And it doesn't just need to be just the equipment and the strength training, between exercises you can do some cardio - do a few laps around the area or sprint between trees. David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer

It's also a way for the whole family to get outdoors and cut down on their screen time.

For more on the outdoor gym experience as well as tips on building that summer body, take a listen:

