'There must be other ways to generate money to pay e-toll debt'
Ministers failed to find common ground in resolving the e-tolls matter, reported City Press over the weekend
This, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa instructing Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, and Gauteng Premier David Makhura to find a solution by the end of August.
There have been several proposals regarding e-tolls including a proposal of a 70% tariff discount for drivers and another where government would pay off the e-toll debt.
Africa Melane on 702 Breakfast chats to Durban University of Technology public administration associate professor Noluthando Matsiliza to discuss the matter.
Matsiliza says government needs to consult with the public more widely than it did previously in order to find alternative solutions..
The government needs to make sure that whatever alternative selected, reaches the broader society so that it is acceptable.Noluthando Matsiliza, Associate professor - Durban University of Technology
The fact that the toll roads are used by motorists from other provinces and not just motorists from Gauteng, may hinder finding a workable solution, she adds.
There must be other ways to generate money to pay the e-toll debt other than taxing motorists.Noluthando Matsiliza, Associate professor - Durban University of Technology
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'There must be other ways to generate money to pay e-toll debt'
