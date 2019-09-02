Friend of missing UCT student speaks, suspect to appear in court

A 42-year-old male suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court this morning in connection with the disappearance of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The suspect was arrested on Friday in Claremont and the police believe he will lead them to Mrwetyana.

The 19-year-old student was last seen leaving her university residence Roscommon House in Claremont last Saturday afternoon.

Students have since taken to the streets, handing out flyers and praying for Mrwetyana’s safe return.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Uyinene's friend and UCT student Unathi Mbolombo about the case.

We haven't heard anything yet and the reason for that I believe is because they don't want to stress us out. Unathi Mbolombo, Student - University of Cape Town

We are hopeful that she will be found and that the body that was found is not her. Unathi Mbolombo, Student - University of Cape Town

Mbolombo explains what raised the alarm about Uyinene's disappearance.

Uyinene was supposed to meet with her parents and her brother and she didn't show up. That was alarming for her mother and she said this is not Uyinene's behaviour. It is quite rare that she does this. Unathi Mbolombo, Student - University of Cape Town

We looked for her and she was nowhere to be found. In our friendship circle and people that know her say she always states where she is going. Unathi Mbolombo, Student - University of Cape Town

Her last whereabouts that we know off, she was at the post office. Unathi Mbolombo, Student - University of Cape Town

