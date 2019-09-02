Refilwe Moloto smashes glass ceiling, hosts breakfast show on CapeTalk

Cape Town’s longest-running talk radio station, CapeTalk, has unveiled a major change to its daytime lineup. The station is appointing business analyst and media maven Refilwe Moloto as its new breakfast show host.

The move is significant as Moloto becomes the continents’ first black woman to anchor and host a commercial talk radio breakfast program solo. Moloto takes over from Kieno Kammies who moves to a new daytime slot while he pursues his studies and other business interests.

The change forms part of larger brand refresh for CapeTalk which went to air in October 1997. The changes will be driven by brand new imaging as well as an integrated marketing campaign. CapeTalk will reaffirm its position as the Mother City broadcaster which never shies away from tough and transformative conversations.

Refilwe is known to the CapeTalk audience. She has been hosting “Upfront with Refilwe Moloto” and prior to moving in behind the mic she was a weekly business contributor on Afternoon Drive. Refilwe has proven to be very popular with our listeners who value her wit, her expertise when it comes to finance and her unique take on the news of the day. Refilwe is warm, charismatic and versatile Tessa Van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk

We are incredibly proud to be making talk radio waves by providing a platform for a talented, highly accomplished and intelligent woman to set the agenda. In fact, Refilwe joins a small club globally in this regard. I would like to thank Kieno Kammies for driving breakfast on CapeTalk over the last eight years. We’re looking forward to “Today with Kieno Kammies” which will start daily at 9am. Kieno will continue using his contacts for good by assisting listeners when they battle bureaucracy or when they are stalled by red tape. Tessa Van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk

It’s a thrill to be taking on the morning drive, and the momentousness of this African milestone is not lost on me. It was an honour to build a truly special show from scratch, along with our “Upfront with Refilwe Moloto” listeners, and I’m excited to continue those informative, challenging and insightful discussions, with all the news and views you need to kickstart your day. We leave no question unanswered on “Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto” - we’re looking forward to delivering a show where curiosity is rewarded,” said Refilwe Moloto, Breakfast host - CapeTalk

In addition to analysing and reflecting current affairs, “Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto” will feature “Refilwe’ s Top 3”. This daily feature at 7:27am will see Moloto share the 3 business stories listeners need to know as they start their day. Listeners can look forward to Moloto’s considered opinions peppered with the audience’s perspectives on local news and a range of international updates.

CapeTalk new daytime line-up to take effect from 2nd September 2019:

Monday – Friday line-up:

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

04:00 — 06:00

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

06:00 — 09:00

Today with Kieno Kammies

09:00 — 12:00

The Xolani Gwala Show

12:00 — 13:00

Lunch with Pippa Hudson

13:00 — 15:00

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Show

15:00 — 18:00

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

18:00 — 20:00

Tonight with Lester Kiewit (Mon– Thurs)

20:00 — 22:00

Late Nights with Aubrey Masango (simulcast) (Mon-Thur)

22:00 — 00:00