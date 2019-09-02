SACP: Mboweni did not discuss the economic recovery document

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the proposed economic recovery plan drafted by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk Breakfast, SACP deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila says the proposed document was not discussed within the tripartite alliance.

Mboweni released the document which details the structural reforms needed to get South Africa out of its decade-long economic crisis last week.

Mapaila says there is a process in which they discuss things as the alliance.

The main thing is that this programme has not been properly discussed inside the movement and as a result, it will be difficult when it is supposed to be defended in public. Solly Mapaila, Deputy general-secretary - SACP

The alliance needs time to discuss the document, he says.

We felt that we need space and time for us to discuss, it doesn't have to be a long time but we need time to discuss what the government will be doing because we are accountable for government collectively as the alliance. Solly Mapaila, Deputy general-secretary - SACP

On the matter of restructuring Eskom, Mapaila says all organisations have to adapt to changing times

The issue is that restructuring doesn't necessarily relate to privatisation. Solly Mapaila, Deputy general-secretary - SACP

