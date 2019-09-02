Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Riky Rick dancing with wheelchair-bound fan warms peoples hearts

Hip Hop artist Rikhado Makhado, commonly known as Riky Rick had social media talking when he invited a wheelchair-bound fan to dance with him on stage.

Watch this heartwarming moment below:

This gave me goosebumps and a lil smile on my face 😍🤗💕 — notyourcrush.💕 (@Jaydeen_nacken) September 1, 2019

Ubuntu, fan love, humbleness, making someone feel special etc I could go on and on. I'm sure dude on the wheelchair had mad fun. — Bongiwe Msimanga (@Bat_lady07) September 1, 2019

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Riky Rick dancing with wheelchair-bound fan warms people's hearts