'If we intervene between Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane we will not take sides'
A decision will be made on Monday whether privacy laws were breached in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation report into President Cyril Ramaphosa Bosasa, says Information Regulator, Advocate Pansy Tlakula.
The Information Regulator is set to attend court proceedings as a friend of the court.
Tlakula joins Africa Melane on 702 Breakfast to provide more insight into the issue.
We would like to check the court papers whether there is anything that relates to our mandate, the protection of personal information.Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Information Regulator
She says the media reported that Ramaphosa's lawyers wrote to the North Gauteng deputy judge president and arguing there was a likelihood that some bank accounts were obtained illegally and should be investigated.
Our angle is that if we intervene, we will do so as a friend of the court and not on anyone's side.Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Information Regulator
She says her office needs to look at the court papers first, to see if there is an interest in the case.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'If we intervene between Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane we will not take sides'
