Foreign truck drivers plead for government intervention

Attacks on truck drivers identified as foreign national have been on the rise.

The International Cross-Border Traders Association (ICTA) is calling on the South African government to intervene.

The ICTA president Denis Juru tells CapeTalk breakfast host, Refilwe Moloto that they are worried about the ongoing attack on foreign nationals.

Last month, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report which showed that more than 200 foreign truck drivers have been killed in South Africa since March 2018.

It seems like this is not a demonstration or a strike. These are criminals trying to take out foreign nationals and at the same time trying to hijack trucks. Denis Juru, President - International Cross Border Traders Association

Juru says the government is mum on these issues.

We are also worried about the way the government is responding to this. Government is very silent and the police are not doing enough, in fact, the police are not doing anything to assist foreign nationals that are being attacked. Denis Juru, President - International Cross Border Traders Association

Our members are reporting that they have been attacked by the so-called ADTF members. But some members of the ADTF sent me a message saying they are distancing themselves from this strike. Denis Juru, President - International Cross Border Traders Association

The reported incidents include the stoning of trucks on the M3/N2 highway and petrol bombings that have occurred across the country.

We are going to take action if they continue with this violence because these foreign nationals are legally in South Africa. They have work permits and the government saw it fit to give foreign national work permits. Denis Juru, President - International Cross Border Traders Association

