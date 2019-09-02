Iconic noonday gunner Dudley Malgas to serve Cape Town through tourism

Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas demonstrates the firing of Cape Town's noon gun on Signal Hill. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Cape Town's noonday gunner Dudley Malgas fired his final round on Saturday.

He retires after firing the Signal Hill cannon more than 6500 times during his 22 years of service.

I’ve been the man who keeps Cape Town on time at 12:00 pm every day… Time is important to us as soldiers. Dudley Malgas, retired noonday gunner

Refilwe Moloto asked Malgas about his plans.

He is taking a short break ("probably a week or two") before venturing into his new career.

I’m venturing into tourism so I could still have that interaction with people… Tourism is important to Capetonians… Dudley Malgas, retired noonday gunner

