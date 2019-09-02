No political will to boost crime-fighting resources in Khayelitsha, says SJC
Advocacy group the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) says the city council has not prioritised the reduction of crime Khayelitsha in its budget allocations.
The SJC has been advocating for public lighting in the township for several years.
Read: Skewed resource allocation in W Cape 'discriminates against poor black people'
In 2014, a commission of inquiry into policing in Khayelitsha found a lack of adequate street lights contributed to the high crime rate.
Recommendations were made by the commission, these included guidelines for visible policing in informal settlements, improvements to CCTV surveillance and public lighting.
SJC general secretary Axolile Notywala says not enough budget has been allocated to policing and public lighting in the area's informal settlements.
Many of the informal settlements do not have lighting... the amount of money that is needed for public lighting is not enough to cover what is needed.Axolile Notywala, General Secretary - Social Justice Coalition
Police can't go to informal settlements when it's dark.Axolile Notywala, General Secretary - Social Justice Coalition
It's a matter of political will. There is money, it's just that it's not going where it's supposed to be.Axolile Notywala, General Secretary - Social Justice Coalition
According to Notywala, many of the recommendations of the inquiry have not been implemented by the City or provincial government.
He adds that it is unjust for poor communities and affluent areas to receive the same amount when given ward budgets.
Meanwhile, the City's JP Smith Khayelitsha is not the only indigent area that needs resources.
However, he explains that R20 million has been earmarked for public lighting in Khayelitsha over the next year.
There are many indigent suburbs competing for budget all the time.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Smith argues that ward councillors are not using their allocated budgets effectively.
Also read: 'Khayelitsha councillors felt safety, security or policing was not a priority'
He claims that the city is accelerating the roll-out of CCTV cameras in the area and has planned for new street and high-mast lighting installations for Khayelitsha.
Listen to the full discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More
Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished any claims that his comments on foreign nationals may have fuelled violence in central Joburg.Read More
The Salvation Army wants church on board in bid to to curb human trafficking
Major Margaret Stafford says the organisation has been highlighting the harsh effects of this modern-day slavery.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
WC Education investigating alleged xenophobic attack at Salt River school
Western Cape Education Department director of communications Bronagh Hammond says both students have been asked to stay at home.Read More