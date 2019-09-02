No political will to boost crime-fighting resources in Khayelitsha, says SJC

Advocacy group the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) says the city council has not prioritised the reduction of crime Khayelitsha in its budget allocations.

The SJC has been advocating for public lighting in the township for several years.

Read: Skewed resource allocation in W Cape 'discriminates against poor black people'

In 2014, a commission of inquiry into policing in Khayelitsha found a lack of adequate street lights contributed to the high crime rate.

Recommendations were made by the commission, these included guidelines for visible policing in informal settlements, improvements to CCTV surveillance and public lighting.

SJC general secretary Axolile Notywala says not enough budget has been allocated to policing and public lighting in the area's informal settlements.

Many of the informal settlements do not have lighting... the amount of money that is needed for public lighting is not enough to cover what is needed. Axolile Notywala, General Secretary - Social Justice Coalition

Police can't go to informal settlements when it's dark. Axolile Notywala, General Secretary - Social Justice Coalition

It's a matter of political will. There is money, it's just that it's not going where it's supposed to be. Axolile Notywala, General Secretary - Social Justice Coalition

According to Notywala, many of the recommendations of the inquiry have not been implemented by the City or provincial government.

He adds that it is unjust for poor communities and affluent areas to receive the same amount when given ward budgets.

Meanwhile, the City's JP Smith Khayelitsha is not the only indigent area that needs resources.

However, he explains that R20 million has been earmarked for public lighting in Khayelitsha over the next year.

There are many indigent suburbs competing for budget all the time. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith argues that ward councillors are not using their allocated budgets effectively.

Also read: 'Khayelitsha councillors felt safety, security or policing was not a priority'

He claims that the city is accelerating the roll-out of CCTV cameras in the area and has planned for new street and high-mast lighting installations for Khayelitsha.

Listen to the full discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: