Save Langebaan Lagoon fight heads to court

The Langebaan Lagoon on the West Coast of the Western Cape is under threat, say activists.

A community group called Save Langebaan Lagoon is in the process of preparing court papers for an urgent judicial review to oppose commercial fishing venture planned for the Lagoon.

Save Langebaan Lagoon legal advisor Jennifer Kamerman says the government failed to consider the consequences of the fishing venture.

Kamerman explains to Refilwe Moloto the steps they have taken to fight the massive sea development.

We are asking the court to find that the environmental authorisations granted by the minister of Environmental Affairs are in fact unlawful. Jennifer Kamerman, Legal advisor - Save Langebaan Lagoon

She says they are arguing that the granting of these authorisations was an administrative injustice and want the court to set them aside.

She explains why Langebaan Lagoon is so vitally important to the area's biodiversity.

What's at stake is an approved plan by the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries to develop floating fish factories on an industrial scale in the bay waters of the Langebaan Lagoon. Jennifer Kamerman, Legal advisor - Save Langebaan Lagoon

The bay waters of the Langebaan Lagoon intermingle with the marine protected area of the Langebaan Lagoon which is an area rich in biodiversity value and it is also a complex marine system that is both sensitive and vulnerable. Jennifer Kamerman, Legal advisor - Save Langebaan Lagoon

