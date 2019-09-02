[WATCH] Coconut Kelz takes the mickey out of Adam Catzavelos 'weather' video
Comedian and satirical performer Lesego Tlhabi, known as Coconut Kelz made a hilarious video on a beach in Italy taking the mickey out of Adam Catzavelos.
In August last year, Catzavelos was the centre of public outrage after a video he shared on WhatsApp with friends in which he called black people the k-word and praised the fact that there were only whites at a beach in Greece, went viral on social media.
RELATED: Adam Catzavelos to pay R150,000 after settlement with SAHRC
Like Adam in Greece, she brings us the 'weather forecast' but this time from Positano, Italy.
Watch the hilarious satire below:
Weather forecast from Italy ☀️🌊👀 pic.twitter.com/pf2PRiezta— Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) August 31, 2019
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
