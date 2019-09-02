Help us, Jeppestown is burning down - business owner describes chaos

A business owner in central Johannesburg has pleaded with the authorities to help restore order in Jeppestown on Monday afternoon.

The man named Sulliman has lamented a lack of police visibility in the area and says that looters have not stopped ransacking stores along MacIntyre Street and Main road.

Police have arrested at least 31 suspects in central Johannesburg following the looting of several foreign-owned shops overnight.

I had to leave my store and come running to the police station... There are thousands of guys looting all the stores. It's way out of control. Sulliman, Business owner - Johannesburg CBD

They are stoning our cars. Sulliman, Business owner - Johannesburg CBD

Looting & Rioting along Jules Street in Jeppestown. Situation is volatile. Please avoid the area. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService are on scene. pic.twitter.com/YTIXXONEXf — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 1, 2019

Several shops in Malvern and Jeppestown were ransacked and set alight by a mob on Sunday night.

A Joburg Metro Police officer was wounded in the leg by armed looters.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar has advised motorists to steer clear of Jeppestown along Jules Street as well as Berea Road.

He says more metro officers are being deployed to the area.

We have just received fresh reports of tyres being burnt in the Berea area. Wayne Minnaar, JMPD spokesperson

At the same time, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo claims the situation remains under control while police investigate the matter.

Masondo says police have been deployed to in an attempt to contain the situation.

