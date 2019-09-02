Help us, Jeppestown is burning down - business owner describes chaos
A business owner in central Johannesburg has pleaded with the authorities to help restore order in Jeppestown on Monday afternoon.
The man named Sulliman has lamented a lack of police visibility in the area and says that looters have not stopped ransacking stores along MacIntyre Street and Main road.
Police have arrested at least 31 suspects in central Johannesburg following the looting of several foreign-owned shops overnight.
I had to leave my store and come running to the police station... There are thousands of guys looting all the stores. It's way out of control.Sulliman, Business owner - Johannesburg CBD
They are stoning our cars.Sulliman, Business owner - Johannesburg CBD
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 1, 2019
Looting & Rioting along Jules Street in Jeppestown. Situation is volatile. Please avoid the area. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService are on scene. pic.twitter.com/YTIXXONEXf
Listen to the business owner describe the situation and other eyewitness accounts:
Several shops in Malvern and Jeppestown were ransacked and set alight by a mob on Sunday night.
A Joburg Metro Police officer was wounded in the leg by armed looters.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar has advised motorists to steer clear of Jeppestown along Jules Street as well as Berea Road.
He says more metro officers are being deployed to the area.
We have just received fresh reports of tyres being burnt in the Berea area.Wayne Minnaar, JMPD spokesperson
At the same time, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo claims the situation remains under control while police investigate the matter.
Masondo says police have been deployed to in an attempt to contain the situation.
Listen to the official update:
This article first appeared on 702 : Help us, Jeppestown is burning down - business owner describes chaos
More from Local
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More