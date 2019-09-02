Six-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped from her mother's car in front of Laërskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Johannesburg on Monday

Police said that the Grade R pupil was then pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner by four men, who sped off with her.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque who is following the story.

There has been mixed information saying that De Jager has been found and that is not true, she has not been found. The police are still looking for her. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

De Jager's kidnappers have made contact with the family and different WhatsApp groups say the kidnappers are demanding an alleged R2m, Lindeque notes.

I spoke to her grandfather who says the family believes that the little girl was targeted specifically because the kidnappers pushed the little boy aside and went straight for the girl. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

This article first appeared on 702 : Amy-Lee de Jager kidnapping: 'Grandfather believes she was targeted'