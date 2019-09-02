Zuma embarked on a fishing expedition to fire me, says Nxasana
Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana wrapped up his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
He told the commission that former president Jacob Zuma initiated a commission of inquiry to investigate his fitness to hold office.
But the terms of reference differed from the complaints Zuma made against him in his submissions.
Eyewitness News senior reporter Barry Bateman has the details.
He says the president was engaging in a fishing expedition to try and find anything on him to be able to get rid of him.Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Nxasana testifies he knew of plans by Jiba and Mrwebi to oust him from NPA
He says he knew when he was appointed that he wasn't really wanted.Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
He says what has happened at the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] has brought instability and distrust to the organisation.Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
The commission now moves to the witnesses from the SABC.
Listen to more here:
This article first appeared on 702 : Zuma embarked on a fishing expedition to fire me, says Nxasana
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More