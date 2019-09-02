Zuma embarked on a fishing expedition to fire me, says Nxasana

Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana wrapped up his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

He told the commission that former president Jacob Zuma initiated a commission of inquiry to investigate his fitness to hold office.

But the terms of reference differed from the complaints Zuma made against him in his submissions.

Eyewitness News senior reporter Barry Bateman has the details.

He says the president was engaging in a fishing expedition to try and find anything on him to be able to get rid of him. Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

He says he knew when he was appointed that he wasn't really wanted. Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

He says what has happened at the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] has brought instability and distrust to the organisation. Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

The commission now moves to the witnesses from the SABC.

