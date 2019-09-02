Theatre legend David Kramer re-imagines hit musical about Cape's drug world

Theatre legend David Kramer is bringing a new-ish show to the stage at the Baxter Theatre in October.

It's a reworked version of his musical productionPoison written with Taliep Petersen in the early 1990s.

The new show is called Danger in the Dark, but the plot still centres around the drug trade and gangsterism in Cape Town.

The difference is that the musical has been rewritten with a new protagonist, Pamela, who offers a new perspective.

Kramer explains that the story is told through Pamela's eys, a social worker who is writing her thesis on drug abuse on the Flats.

She meets up with an old school friend and realises that her friend is in an abusive relationship with a drug lord.

She wants to save her friend who is in an abusive relationship with a druglord. So we follow her story. David Kramer, Writer and director

The production runs from 11 October until 2 November. Visit Webtickets to secure your booking.

Listen for more details on what to expect from the new production: