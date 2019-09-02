Man charged with rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana

A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrewetyana has been charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

The 42-year-old man appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

He confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering her.

Read: Friend of missing UCT missing student speaks, suspect to appear in court

The man was an employee at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont where she was last seen around lunchtime on 24 August.

The official account of the South African government has relayed its condolences on Twitter.

Many other South Africans, politicians and public figures have tweeted their shock and anger towards the scourge of femicide in the country.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of UCT Student #UyineneMrwetyana. May her soul rest in peace. Government condemns any form of violence against women and children. #RIPUyinene pic.twitter.com/dphOY0O0uL — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 2, 2019

💔 tears for Uyinene. — Aaaah Zanomculo (@thandiswamazwai) September 2, 2019

The war against women and girls in South Africa is a STATE OF EMERGENCY!!! #UyineneMrwetyana — Koleka Putuma (@KPutuma) September 2, 2019

We don’t need another march, campaign or hashtag!! We need MEN TO STOP RAPING AND KILLING WOMEN!!! #RIPUyinene #UyineneMrwetyana — Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) September 2, 2019

My heart bleeds and is broken 💔 #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/p4Bethw0DZ — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 2, 2019