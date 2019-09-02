[LISTEN} Can you sue if your child is injured at school?
Everyday millions of South African parents send their children of to school, entrusting teachers and other staff with the safekeeping of their kids.
But of course, incidents happen and sometimes learners get injured while on school property or while under the school's duty of care.
In that instance, what sort of legal redress do you have as parents?
Attorney Kirstie Haslam joined Pippa Hudson to set out what the law says.
Bumps and bruises will happen, but a school or a teacher is expected to take reasonable measures to make sure the safety of our children is preserved.Kirstie Haslam, Partner - DSC Attorneys
So in this context what does "reasonable" mean?
Barring access to dangerous areas, limiting access to the premises to authorised people only, installing railings where there are high drop-offs...Kirstie Haslam, Partner - DSC Attorneys
And what about when your child is under the school's supervision but off the school property?
Indemnity forms can limit the liability of the defendant to a point, but it also doesn't apply universally in all instances.Kirstie Haslam, Partner - DSC Attorneys
Listen to the full interview below:
