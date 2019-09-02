Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
Violence spread in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday afternoon. The looting of businesses and the setting of fires continued.
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to the unrest in Tembisa, Jeppestown, Malvern and surrounding areas.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has done a walk-about at the Jeppe Hostel.
Nicholas Bauer was there and tells the story.
The situation is extremely tense and volatile, with sporadic outbursts of unrest. It started in the city, moving to Hillbrow. That's what I have witnessed myself.Nicholas Bauer, Journalist
Unconfirmed reports say the unrest has spread to Braamfontein and Newtown.Nicholas Bauer, Journalist
I saw Minister Bheki Cele, without police escort, moving shoulder-to-shoulder with other police generals from the Jeppe Police Station in Moboneng to the Jeppe Hostel, towards George Koch Hostel and engaging with the local community.Nicholas Bauer, Journalist
He engaged with the local indunas as well to try and bring some sort of calm to the situationNicholas Bauer, Journalist
He said there was gonna be an increased police presence.Nicholas Bauer, Journalist
According to Bauer, Cele says those who were involved in the unrest and looting were criminals who used xenophobia as an excuse.
Meanwhile, Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says a shop was set on fire at the Bree Street taxi rank.
The firefighters could, however, not extinguish the fire because of safety concerns.
Unfortunately, we had to withdraw due to the fact that the community were stoning the fire engine. The safety of the firefighters was compromised.Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson - Johannesburg emergency services
The building is still on fire. They don't want to allow us to extinguish that fire. It seems they want that building to burn [down].Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson - Johannesburg emergency services
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
