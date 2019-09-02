Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold an unscheduled cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon ahead of an emergency vote on a no-deal Brexit in UK Parliament.

It's understood that the cabinet will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the possibility of a general election, reports UK correspondent John Adderley.

He says Tory ex-ministers are siding with the labour sector in an effort to stop the UK leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal.

Amid mounting speculation about an election, Johnson called for the suspension of Parliament last week which may thwart any opposition.

Adderley says that the vote could happen as soon as Wednesday but no final decision has been made.

He explains that Johnson is treating the matter as if it were a vote of no confidence, which could justify a potential election.

Boris Johnson is trying to think one step ahead. John Adderley - UK correspondent

He's seeing a possibility that maybe there will be enough 'Tory rebels' to go with the opposition and pass the vote to avoid a no-deal Brexit. John Adderley - UK correspondent

