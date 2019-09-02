Fears grow for missing sister of murdered Courtney Pieters
Concern is growing for the safety of the sister of murdered toddler Courtney Pieters who was last seen on Saturday.
Mikayala Pieters had been on her way to Elsie's River from Delt at around 4:30pm.
The 17-year-old and her family moved to Delft from Elsie's River after Courtney was murdered in 2018 by Mortimer Saunders.
EWN reporter Shamiela Fisher has been in contact with Andrea Pieters, sister to Mikayla and Courtney.
On Saturday afternoon, their mother Juanita took Mikayla to and waited for her to board a taxi and Delft taxi rank.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
The plan was that she would spend the weekend with a friend in Elsies River, but the friend waited for more than an hour and a half and there was no sign of Mikayla.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
Fisher says Pieters told her Mikayla does not have a history of running away, and has never not come home after visiting friends.
There are claims that someone saw her at the Belhar Cemetary and another saying she had told someone she wanted to go to Tulbagh and her father's family, but these are just claims.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
An official police search is now underway for the teenager.
Listen to the full interview below:
