[LISTEN] Who is behind the current truck strike disrupting SA roads?

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union on Monday distanced itself from a strike involving members of the trucking industry.

Traffic was disrupted as various roads were blockaded and in Durban two trucks were set alight.

However it's unclear who is behind the protest.

This is not a truck strike. The unions in this country are not behind this at all. Gavin Kelly, Technical operations manager - Road Freight Association

Cape Town - N2 Highway (Update): #ProtestAction truck blockages at Khayelitsha: Outbound BLOCKED, Inbound CLEARED pic.twitter.com/b80sK3QsPZ — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 2, 2019

Kelly says there's been unrest with the trucking industry for the last 18 months.

This was a group of dissatisfied ex-truck drivers who were protesting the fact that South African companies were employing foreign nationals in their place. Gavin Kelly, Technical operations manager - Road Freight Association

