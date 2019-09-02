Why almost all SAA's international routes are making losses
At the moment, South African Airways (SAA) doesn't stand a chance against global players Emirates and British Airways (BA).
This, according to SA Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch, can be attributed to a range of factors.
Geopolitics, the dynamics of the Star Alliance members, structural issues at SAA and the effects of state capture are some of the reasons why SAA is failing in comparison to other airlines.
Leitch says almost all of SAA's international routes are making losses.
He argues that the carrier needs leadership with experience in airline turn-around strategies.
I don't think we appreciate how difficult it is for the airline to operate with an acting CEO.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to the discussion on The John Maytham Show:
