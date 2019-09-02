Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has visited Kollegapark Primary School in Vanderbijlpark following the kidnapping of a six-year-old little girl.

Amy-Lee de Jager was snatched outside the school from her mother's car by four men in a white Fortuner on Monday morning.

Her abductors are demanding a hefty ransom.

Panyaza says they have received a briefing from law-enforcement agencies and a team providing support to the family, learners and staff members who witnessed the incident.

We are shocked and shattered, this is a first and we have no choice but to review all our safety measures. The team is working on some of those safety measures, we just have to approve them as quickly as possible. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

He says parents picked up their children from the school following the incident.

Parents came to withdraw their children. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

We have no choice now to immediately put some safety measures around grade R learners. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

They [the team] have already touched base with some service providers ready to give us some of the gadgets that can assist us. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

This article first appeared on 702 : Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC