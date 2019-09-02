[LISTEN] Will SANDF troops stay longer in the Cape Flats?
There are just 16 days to go before the official mandate of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) comes to an end in troubled parts of the Cape Flats.
Troops entered 10 designated areas under an eight-week mandate, however, the Western Cape government is said to be assessing the possibility of extending the timeframe.
If you look at the straight numbers then we're not really having a huge impact, but I think there's a management issue and I would like to see different approaches to utilising the military.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
The military is supposed to be used as a stabilizing force.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
A decision on extending the army's presence in the Cape Flats will be made by Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More
Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished any claims that his comments on foreign nationals may have fuelled violence in central Joburg.Read More
The Salvation Army wants church on board in bid to to curb human trafficking
Major Margaret Stafford says the organisation has been highlighting the harsh effects of this modern-day slavery.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
WC Education investigating alleged xenophobic attack at Salt River school
Western Cape Education Department director of communications Bronagh Hammond says both students have been asked to stay at home.Read More