[LISTEN] Will SANDF troops stay longer in the Cape Flats?

There are just 16 days to go before the official mandate of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) comes to an end in troubled parts of the Cape Flats.

Troops entered 10 designated areas under an eight-week mandate, however, the Western Cape government is said to be assessing the possibility of extending the timeframe.

If you look at the straight numbers then we're not really having a huge impact, but I think there's a management issue and I would like to see different approaches to utilising the military. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The military is supposed to be used as a stabilizing force. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

A decision on extending the army's presence in the Cape Flats will be made by Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

