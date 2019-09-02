Altron CEO Mteto Nyati recently released his autobiography Betting on a Darkie.

He sat down with Bruce Whitfield to talk about his choice of title, more on his journey and what he has learned in business over the years.

I guess the title is uncomfortable because people try to be politically correct but for me it is really trying to claim this word 'darkie' which has been used in a derogatory way in the past and trying to take it back and connect with excellence, perseverance and hard work. Mteto Nyati, CEO - Altron

When you are making a bet on something it means you really believe in that thing. Mteto Nyati, CEO - Altron

The thing that differentiates me is the focus on people. What makes you able to achieve the kinds of things that you do is the ability to connect with people and to help those people realise their potential, create the space where they feel like they can do more. Mteto Nyati, CEO - Altron

Sometimes you are always looking at yourself and think that it's all about you as a leader. People are looking for fairness. Mteto Nyati, CEO - Altron

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'I am really trying to claim the word darkie' - Altron CEO