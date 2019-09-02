[LISTEN] Marc Wainer talks property and his plans after retiring from Redefine

Executive Director at Madison Property Fund Managers Marc Wainer recently retired as director of Redefine at the age of 70.

He joined Bruce Whitfield in studio for Make Money Mondays to discuss his plans for the future and more.

He explains why he has entered the property trading business - a field he really enjoys.

I think there are huge opportunities and it is one of the reasons I think I wanted to retire - because in a listed environment, the shareholders don't like what they call lumpy trading income so if you take Poland where we are involved, we can develop logistics portfolios at a net return of eight and a quarter or eight and a half and sell those at between six and a quarter and six and a half.... Marc Wainer, Executive Director - Madison Property Fund Managers

He shares some more of his plans following his retirement.

This time around I want to have a nice business, I don't want to have a huge business. I am going to do consulting as well, I have been offered a few directorships, I want to continue with mentorship... Marc Wainer, Executive Director - Madison Property Fund Managers

I want to have the freedom to work four hours a day if I choose or eight hours... Marc Wainer, Executive Director - Madison Property Fund Managers

Wainer says his parents bought a small fisheries/grocery store which would be classified as a spaza shop today.

He says that is where he learnt about margins.

That stood me in good stead going through because when you are in the property business you are dealing with big money and you lose sight of the small things. Marc Wainer, Executive Director - Madison Property Fund Managers

Reflecting on the risks he has taken over the years, Wainer had this to say:

All of the things that happened I think is opportunity. Life offers everybody opportunities but it's like those merry go rounds where you have got to reach out and grab the ring. Marc Wainer, Executive Director - Madison Property Fund Managers

He admits he is not good at managing money so he gives the responsibility to professionals to manage.

I spend a lot of money on travel and I spoil my grandchildren and children rotten. Marc Wainer, Executive Director - Madison Property Fund Managers

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Marc Wainer talks property and his plans after retiring from Redefine