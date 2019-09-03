'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to unrest, in the wake of sporadic attacks in different areas including Jeppestown, Ekurhuleni, Mayfair and Zuurfontein.
Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to meet with community leaders of the affected areas on Tuesday.
RELATED: Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib about the recent attacks.
The violence could be a result of people don't feel economically excluded, he says.
RELATED: Help us, Jeppestown is burning down - business owner describes chaos
However, he adds, the violence could also be due to looters believing they will be arrested.
Yesterday, I saw videos of looters looting and the police were standing right there. How can you ask us to have confidence in the police, when they stand there and watch people steal?Adam Habib, Vice Chancellor - Wits University
He believes the police service in South Africa does not operate properly or have an intelligence service capable of gathering effective information about what is happening in the country.
Listen below to the full interview:
Tembisa looting today. pic.twitter.com/jiJ2suC1el— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 2, 2019
Currently Christmas at Bree #JoburgCBD pic.twitter.com/Q8OaBF6AfO— VHO-PHOPHI🌍 (@phophi_Gail) September 2, 2019
This article first appeared on 702 : 'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
More from Politics
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to the violence in Tembisa, Jeppestown, Malvern and surrounding areas.Read More
Aware.org launches new campaign to tackle underage drinking
Aware.org CEO Ingrid Louw says while children understand they should not be drinking alcohol,they are often exposed to it at home.Read More