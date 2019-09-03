More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to unrest, in the wake of sporadic attacks in different areas including Jeppestown, Ekurhuleni, Mayfair and Zuurfontein.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to meet with community leaders of the affected areas on Tuesday.

RELATED: Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest

Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib about the recent attacks.

The violence could be a result of people don't feel economically excluded, he says.

RELATED: Help us, Jeppestown is burning down - business owner describes chaos

However, he adds, the violence could also be due to looters believing they will be arrested.

Yesterday, I saw videos of looters looting and the police were standing right there. How can you ask us to have confidence in the police, when they stand there and watch people steal? Adam Habib, Vice Chancellor - Wits University

He believes the police service in South Africa does not operate properly or have an intelligence service capable of gathering effective information about what is happening in the country.

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'