Smart Water Meter Challenge: 352 schools save R40M and over 500 million litres

The Western Cape's crippling drought in 2017 saw a burgeoning of water-saving initiatives.

The Western Cape Education Department and Shoprite teamed up with BridgIoT to equip 270 schools.

CapeTalk joined the initiative and the call to schools spread.

RELATED: How the smart water meter dropula works

Debbie Schafer, Western Cape MEC for Education, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the public and private sector collaboration and the latest outcomes.

To date, Schafer says meters have been installed in 352 schools across the Western Cape and wants the initiative to continue to grow.

A study to find out how this project could assist schools included a competition to help ascertain behavioural changes.

42 schools participated in an effort to see which saved the most water, and on Tuesday prizes will be presented to the winners, she explains.

The 352 schools as of August 2019 have saved R40 million and over 500 million litres of water.

The winning schools reduced water usage and costs by 55% and 33% respectively.

Schafer says they hope to reach all 1 500 schools in the province with this water-saving initiative.

Listen to the interview below: