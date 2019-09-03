'We need to focus on education and job creation'

South Africa is hosting the World Economic Forum on Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a high powered delegation which includes Deputy President David Mabuza and Ministers of Finance, Small Business Development, Trade and Industry, Health and other ministries.

Heads of state, governments from the continent and the world, as well as global leaders from business and civil society, will be in attendance.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to trade and investment promotion agency, Wegro's chief business officer Yaw Peprah about opportunities in store for the country.

Peprah says the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) will also be discussed.

I don't quite like the term 4IR. It is being used way too loosely and way too often, but it is the way of the world at this moment. Yaw Peprah, Chief Business Officer - Wesgro

He is positive about the road ahead but says education is key.

It also requires a bit of thinking in terms of how we educate our people to create opportunities to create jobs because there are new jobs of the future that people need to be skilled for. Yaw Peprah, Chief Business Officer - Wesgro

He says the film industry needs focus.

Film is also another underrated sector that can create a lot of jobs. Yaw Peprah, Chief Business Officer - Wesgro

Listen to the full interview below...