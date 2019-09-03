'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrewetyana has been charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

He appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday and confessed to killing Mrewetjana.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo.

Sibanda-Moyo says the country is in a crisis and the South African government official Twitter account saying that women need to speak out and not allow themselves to become victims, is irresponsible.

How exactly do women allow themselves to become victims in the first place? Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo, Gender specialist - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation

The reality is that South African women are living their lives every day questioning whether they will be the next victim of abuse, she explains.

The blame has been placed on the victims and not on the perpetrators. Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo, Gender specialist - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation

Bingwa says the language used when describing the violence against women is problematic.

When we talk about violence against women as if it is some unnamed thing that is happening on its own without any person with urgency driving it - that is part of the problem. Bongani Bingwa, Presenter

We can't keep talking about violence against women as if the violence is not committed by people in our communities. Bongani Bingwa, Presenter

Sibanda-Moyo says when people talk about violence against women, they place the perpetrator out of the equation.

Callers also shared their insight on the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

