Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing

Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape Town

The Roxy Davis Foundation changes peoples lives by improving their mental and physical well being through ocean-based therapy programmes.

She says they want to make the ocean accessible to all South Africans, those that can afford it and those that can't.

This includes the able-bodied and those that have a physical or intellectual disability, and those suffering or being challenged with mental health problems, cancer, terminal illness, PTSD, Depression, eating disorders, anxiety disorders.

Roxy's motto is that everyone is welcome and she chats to Refilwe Moloto about the strides they have made.

Listen to Roxy's inspirational interview below and find out how you can help: