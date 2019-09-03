WC Education investigating alleged xenophobic attack at Salt River school
A Grade 10 pupil at Salt River High School was attacked in an alleged bullying incident at the school following months of threats from her peers.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Western Cape Education Department director of communications Bronagh Hammond says both pupils involved have been asked to stay at home.
Hammond says the ongoing investigations show that the girl who was attacked had classroom responsibilities.
Both learners have been asked to stay at home because of fact that when the learners were both there it sparked a protest action at the school.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
The learner was a class monitor for quite a while and she was correctly putting down attendance levels of the learners involved and a few of the girls were getting agitated about this and that is where the tension arose.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Hammond says they will be investigating the xenophobia reports.
The learner that was attacked is from another African country and the other learners involved are from South Africa but that does not generally mean it could be xenophobia.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
The school has been supportive of the girl who was attacked.
But I do think we need to provide her with trauma and social counselling support because she has gone through quite an ordeal.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the full interview below...
