Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women
RELATED: Man charged with rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana
SA outraged over recent attacks on women including the death of Uyinene Mrewetyana
The man in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrewetyana has been charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.
The news led to South Africans flooding social media with messages of anger, heartbreak and fear.
We are womxn. We are Uyinene. We are vulnerable. None of us is safe. Position doesn’t matter. We are all in danger. #AmINext #RIPUyinene #UyineneMrwetyana #stopviolenceagainstwomen 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/gmG65QPB5I— Mamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) September 3, 2019
What about #ThembisileYende killed and hidden in an Eskom office. That still haunts me. #AmINext— Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) September 3, 2019
3915 women and children were murdered last year— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 2, 2019
That’s an average 10 women and children murdered every single day of 2018.
Every. Single. Day. #AmINext pic.twitter.com/ED9Xxi1sHD
Other users suggested that it was time to shut the country down as women and children in South Africa are not safe.
Gents instead of sitting home and tweeting nonsese like #NotAllMen, let's help by accompanying them to school & taxi ranks because reality of the matter is that no men is a victim or survivor of this. #ShutdownSA— Nhlanhla Mabaso 🇿🇦 (@Nhlanhla_Mabs81) September 3, 2019
Elsewhere, Twitter users are also naming those viewed as doing wrong against women under the @helpsurvivers page.
A lot of the guys that have been outed in the DMs of @helpsurvivers have been sharing and posting anti rape tweets the whole day amongst us, none of us men can be trusted basically.— kwe2 (@kwethu90s) September 3, 2019
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women
