Economist predicts 3% GDP growth

Statistics SA will release the second-quarter GDP figures on Tuesday.

Earlier this year the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered South Africa's projected GDP growth rate for 2019 from 1.4% to 1.2%.

This placed the country among the worst performers in sub-Saharan Africa.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler about what to expect.

The first quarter was a disaster and nobody expected that to continue but I think we will have a positive number of around 3%. Mike Schussler, Owner - The Economist.co.za Magazine

There are a few bright areas in the South African economy, he says

The agriculture sector has always been difficult but I think the forecast is good. Mike Schussler, Owner - The Economist.co.za Magazine

One can look out for agriculture to be a bright light in the next few quarters. Mike Schussler, Owner - The Economist.co.za Magazine

