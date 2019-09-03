Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has ascribed the looting and arson in parts of Johannesburg to criminality.
He says the violence and chaos are motivated by xenophobia to a lesser extent.
I think for me, it's a combination. But to a large extent, it's criminal.Herman Mashaba - Mayor of Johannesburg
Mashaba has rubbished any claims that his comments on foreign nationals may have fuelled violence in central Joburg.
Jeppestown, Malvern, Hillbrow, Tembisa, Turffontein and parts of Tshwane have all come under siege.
Read: Help us, Jeppestown is burning down - business owner describes chaos
The mayor insists that the national government has failed citizens by not tightening South Africa's porous borders.
Mashaba says he's not apologetic for speaking out about undocumented persons and hijacked buildings in the CBD.
Also read: 'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
He argues that the attacks and unrest in central Joburg are a result of the breakdown of law and order in South Africa.
I'm putting this at the door of the South African government for failing to ensure that we have law and order.Herman Mashaba - Mayor of Johannesburg
He suggests that undocumented foreign nationals are responsible for human trafficking, the trade of counterfeit goods and other "criminal reasons".
Read more: Mashaba: South Africa is paying the price for total lawlessness
South Africans have always embraced foreign nationals, the only thing South Africans don't want is total lawlessness.Herman Mashaba - Mayor of Johannesburg
How can anyone claim that I'm promoting criminality when I'm asking that we deal with the rule of law.Herman Mashaba - Mayor of Johannesburg
Listen to the full discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More