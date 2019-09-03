The Salvation Army wants church on board in bid to to curb human trafficking
According to the Institute for Security Studies, more than 2,000 human trafficking-related cases were reported to the South African Police Service between August 2015 and December 2017.
The Salvation Army has been highlighting the harsh effects of this modern-day slavery that could be happening in your neighbourhood.
Refiwe Moloto speaks to The Salvation Army national co-ordinator for anti-human trafficking Major Margaret Stafford about the project they are running to curb the scourge.
As much as the government can stand up and take notice of what is going on, we need the church. It is in every single neighbourhood.Major Margaret Stafford, National anti-human trafficking co-ordinator - The Salvation Army
We are making sure that all our centres are aware of human trafficking. We educate and explain every way possible. We make sure that young people don't fall prey to what is going on around in our society.Major Margaret Stafford, National anti-human trafficking co-ordinator - The Salvation Army
We have to start changing the dialogue, she says.
There is very little happening as far as the predator.Major Margaret Stafford, National anti-human trafficking co-ordinator - The Salvation Army
Listen to the full interview below...
