'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
The controversial economic strategy blueprint released last week by Finance Minister Tito Mbeweni has received flack for not going through a consultative process within the tripartite alliance.
The blueprint for South Africa aims to boost growth and create jobs.
RELATED: 'Cosatu is against Mboweni's economic plan because it might just work'
The document details the structural reforms needed to get South Africa out of its decade-long economic crisis.
RELATED: Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy
Eusebius McKaiser talks to Applied Development Research Solutions chief economic modeller Dr Asghar Adelzadeh about Mboweni's plan.
Adelzadeh describes it as a micro-economic policy document and adds, even though the problems are micro-growth employment, South Africa needs macro-economic solutions.
What drives the investment in the different sectors of the economy is a mix of demand and supply-side measures, not just supply-side measures.Dr Asghar Adelzadeh, Chief economic modeller - Applied Development Research Solutions
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
