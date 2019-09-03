The controversial economic strategy blueprint released last week by Finance Minister Tito Mbeweni has received flack for not going through a consultative process within the tripartite alliance.

The blueprint for South Africa aims to boost growth and create jobs.

The document details the structural reforms needed to get South Africa out of its decade-long economic crisis.

Eusebius McKaiser talks to Applied Development Research Solutions chief economic modeller Dr Asghar Adelzadeh about Mboweni's plan.

Adelzadeh describes it as a micro-economic policy document and adds, even though the problems are micro-growth employment, South Africa needs macro-economic solutions.

What drives the investment in the different sectors of the economy is a mix of demand and supply-side measures, not just supply-side measures. Dr Asghar Adelzadeh, Chief economic modeller - Applied Development Research Solutions

Listen below to the full conversation:

