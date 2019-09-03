Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found

The six-year-old girl who was abducted in Vanderbijlpark on Monday has been found and returned to her family.

Amy-Lee De Jager was pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner by four men, who sped off with her outside of Laërskool Kollegepark.

Her grandfather, Martin Brouwer, says that the family was overwhelmed that she was finally home.

He says Amy-Lee was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She was recovered this morning at approximately 02:15. She is untouched and healthy. Martin Brouwer - Amy-Lee De Jager's grandfather

The abductors reportedly demanded a R2m ransom.

He says things "went downhill" at some point on Monday evening when the family and authorities were unable to reach the kidnappers to proceed with payment.

Despite not having contact with the abductors, police officials were able to locate the six-year-old girl.

Her grandfather could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.

He has commended the investigators and negotiators involved in Amy-Lee's retrieval and the ongoing probe.

