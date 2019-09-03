Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Mergence Investment Managers Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa to share his stock picks of the week.
Takaendesa reckoned these three companies is where the money's at:
-
Naspers/Tencent
-
Motus
-
Datatec
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
