Why dope testing is fair game for athletes

It's less than a week since Springbok utility back Aphiwe Dyantyi was found guilty of doping.

The 25-year-old tested positive for "multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites" and is facing a ban of up to four years.

Khalid Galant from Drug-Free Sport explains more about the process of dope testing and the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Code.

We tend not to use random testing because it's a waste of money. Khalid Galant, CEO - Drug-Free Sport

He explains the types of variables which lead them to test.

An Olympic year, a championship year, when an athlete is coming back from injury...we also receive tip-off information, suspicious performances. Khalid Galant, CEO - Drug-Free Sport

Testing has to be as unpredictable as possible from the athlete's perspective. They shouldn't be able to predict any particular testing pattern. Khalid Galant, CEO - Drug-Free Sport

Dr Ross Tucker explains more about the potential effects of the specific drugs found in Dyantyi's system.

The substances were methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD4033, all 3 of which are in Class S1, and prohibited at all times.

Broadly speaking they are responsible for building muscle mass, helping lose fat mass and improving strength gains. Dr Ross Tucker, Science and research consultant for World Rugby

They are anabolic steroids...they are derivatives of the male hormone testosterone...the point of these drugs is to enhance the strength gains and the other benefits that come from training. Dr Ross Tucker, Science and research consultant for World Rugby

